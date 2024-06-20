Northamber (LON:NAR) Shares Down 7.1%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). 5,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 15,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

The company has a market cap of £10.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,957.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Northamber’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

