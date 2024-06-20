Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 95,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,830. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.