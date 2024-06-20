Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 522,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

