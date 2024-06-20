Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 51,166 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4,354.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,055,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 567,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,833. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

