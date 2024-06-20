Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1,120.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

