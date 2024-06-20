Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
