NXM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,891.30 or 1.00019508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012386 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00078325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.