Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.33

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 223921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

