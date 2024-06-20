OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.23

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 5858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $741.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

