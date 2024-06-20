Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

