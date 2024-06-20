Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.00 and last traded at $143.00. 2,239,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,495,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a market cap of $390.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 495.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $174,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,150,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

