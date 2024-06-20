ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ORIC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,625,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

