Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$158,511.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$158,511.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87.

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Price Performance

OLA stock opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLA

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.