Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
SBUX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,004. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
