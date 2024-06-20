OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.55

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.55 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 17047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $584.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

