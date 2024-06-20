Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.07.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average of $159.87. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,360 shares of company stock worth $2,916,365. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

