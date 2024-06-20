PAAL AI Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $217.71 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.2226108 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,617,901.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.