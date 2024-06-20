Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $869.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gal Krubiner purchased 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,067.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Articles

