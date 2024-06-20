Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $136.44 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

