Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.01

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.01 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.78 ($0.30), with a volume of 1207002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Pennant International Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,461.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

