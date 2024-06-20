Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,288.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $546,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

