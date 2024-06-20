Perpetual Ltd Has $2.44 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in ASML by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,050.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $952.81 and a 200 day moving average of $893.02. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $414.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

