Perpetual Ltd Has $4.74 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.70. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

