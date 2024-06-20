Perpetual Ltd Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 1,622,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,832. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

