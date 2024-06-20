Perpetual Ltd Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 423,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,357 shares of company stock worth $595,463. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.