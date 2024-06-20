Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of American States Water worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 203,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,617. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWR

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.