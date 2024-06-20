Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,907 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Dynatrace worth $86,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

