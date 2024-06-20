Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,907 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Dynatrace worth $86,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

