Perpetual Ltd Sells 456,792 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,792 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.89% of Clarivate worth $44,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 52.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,706 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,280. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

