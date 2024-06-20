Perpetual Ltd Sells 47,208 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,208 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.5% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.11% of Accenture worth $255,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.50.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $20.81 on Thursday, hitting $306.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

