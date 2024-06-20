Perpetual Ltd Sells 68,637 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,637 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $52,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.94. The stock had a trading volume of 894,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.