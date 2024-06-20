Perpetual Ltd Trims Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.65. 262,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.