Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.60

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €159.60 ($171.61) and last traded at €157.80 ($169.68), with a volume of 3572 shares. The stock had previously closed at €158.80 ($170.75).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

Featured Stories

