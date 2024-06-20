Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.85. 314,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.