Pirate Chain Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $60,379.83 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00031010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.