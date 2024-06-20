PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PRMN) Announces Dividend of $0.06

PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PRMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF Stock Performance
PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF stock remained flat at $29.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74.
About PlanRock Market Neutral Income ETF
