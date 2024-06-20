Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 69,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 55,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS.

Insider Activity

About Plus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $55,000. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

