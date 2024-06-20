Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pool by 463.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 55.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ POOL traded down $5.29 on Wednesday, hitting $337.89. 312,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average of $379.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.