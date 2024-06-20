PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Down 18.2%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 384,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 113,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

