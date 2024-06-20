Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 23,411 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.69.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.