Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 23,411 shares.The stock last traded at $47.50 and had previously closed at $47.69.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
