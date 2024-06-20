ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.70 ($0.22), with a volume of 446813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.25).

ProCook Group Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.28. The firm has a market cap of £19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -443.25 and a beta of 1.05.

ProCook Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.