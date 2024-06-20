PSQ (PSQH) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PSQ
|-674.94%
|-762.28%
|-62.43%
|PSQ Competitors
|-66.42%
|-107.16%
|-16.79%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PSQ
|$5.69 million
|-$53.33 million
|-0.13
|PSQ Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$226.72 million
|-1.43
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PSQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PSQ
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|PSQ Competitors
|269
|567
|671
|23
|2.29
PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.16%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 112.75%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
PSQ has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
PSQ Company Profile
PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.
