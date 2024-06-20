Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 2.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $69.55. Approximately 822,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,275,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.11, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

