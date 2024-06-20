Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.78. 670,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,278,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.07, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $115,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

