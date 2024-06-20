Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $506.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett acquired 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

