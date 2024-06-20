QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $8.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.17. 5,596,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

