QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 3.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $216.92 and last traded at $218.13. Approximately 4,529,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,978,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 618,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $104,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

