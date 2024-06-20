Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $34.51 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,609.60 or 1.00023228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00078469 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

