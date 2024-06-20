QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $234,184.59 and approximately $679.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,891.30 or 1.00019508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012386 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00078325 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198606 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $854.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.