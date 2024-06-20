Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Raised by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $137.43. 90,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,569. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.