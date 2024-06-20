QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

