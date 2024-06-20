Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Down 3.5%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 57.39 and last traded at 58.11. Approximately 370,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,123,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at 60.21.

RDDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 57.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 52.83.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,396,065 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

